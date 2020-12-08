Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,220,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Yandex worth $112,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,557,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

