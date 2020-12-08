Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCS. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,004.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 74.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

