$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Everi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 217,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.