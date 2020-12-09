$0.07 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,676,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.71 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

