$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Insiders sold a total of 79,230 shares of company stock worth $3,330,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upland Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

