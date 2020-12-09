-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

