-$0.60 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

