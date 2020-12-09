$0.95 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.87. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.45 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

