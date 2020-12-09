$0.95 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.87. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.45 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit