10,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock worth $35,576,903. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $310.22 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $315.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

