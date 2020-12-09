13,705 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $299,763. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

