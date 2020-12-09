1,388 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

