43,493 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.