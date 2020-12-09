$6.24 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.55. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $22.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.13 to $26.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.73.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,403 shares of company stock valued at $151,799,273 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $423.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

