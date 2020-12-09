Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,558 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.93% of Acacia Research worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acacia Research by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acacia Research by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Acacia Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

