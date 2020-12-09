Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.