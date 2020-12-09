Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

