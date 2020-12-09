Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

