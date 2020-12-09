Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

