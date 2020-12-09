Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,580,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

