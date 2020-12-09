Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 77.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,098 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,496. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

