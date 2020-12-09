Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $320.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.42 and a 200 day moving average of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.70.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

