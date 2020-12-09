AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

AVAV stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.