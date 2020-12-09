Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

