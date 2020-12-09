Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of V.F. by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 34.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.