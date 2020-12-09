Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.41 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

