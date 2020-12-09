Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $15.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $15.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.38 and the highest is $18.82. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $15.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $51.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.18 to $55.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $62.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.49 to $69.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,761.98.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,811.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,714.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,549.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

