Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.93

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 16481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $950.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 366,701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.