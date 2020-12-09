Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s 3rd Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $332,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,043.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.