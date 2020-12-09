Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $236,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit