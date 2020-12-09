Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

