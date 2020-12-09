Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,151,859,000 after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

