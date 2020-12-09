American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ADFS opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. American Defense Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
American Defense Systems Company Profile
