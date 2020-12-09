American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ANAT opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. American National Group has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $120.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

