Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.