Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of EME stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

