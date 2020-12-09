Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $89,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

