Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

