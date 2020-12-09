Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.