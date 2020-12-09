Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 439.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $146,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

