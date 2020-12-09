Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00.
  • On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $86,459.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

