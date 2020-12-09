ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $124.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

