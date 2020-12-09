ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Arvinas stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

