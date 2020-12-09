ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

