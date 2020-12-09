ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 443,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 306,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

