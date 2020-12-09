ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

