ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $534.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.76. The company has a market capitalization of $330.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares worth $36,463,831. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

