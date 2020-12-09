ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Monro by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Monro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.