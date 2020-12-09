ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE:BLL opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

