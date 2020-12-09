ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 6,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 87,672 shares of company stock worth $8,321,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

