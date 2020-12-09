ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APA opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

